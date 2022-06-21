COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 years available beginning Saturday at Children's Mercy Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years old will be available beginning Saturday at Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas in Overland Park.

The vaccine availability comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for the age group on Friday, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave approval on Saturday.

The FDA advisory panel unanimous agreed that both vaccines are “safe and effective” for children under 5 years old.

The first Children's Mercy Kansas vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments must be scheduled in advanced and can be made online or by calling 816-302-6300.

Masking and social distancing will be required on site.