COVID-related cleaning impacts travel at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-related cleaning at the Kansas City Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility is impacting travel Tuesday morning at Kansas City International Airport, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

The airport announced the issue is causing flight delays in a Tweet, and that flights are still taking off and landing.

The facility closed at 6:30 a.m., and the Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center has taken control of the airspace.

The issue is expected to be resolved in about an hour, Kansas City International said.

As of 8 a.m. 11 incoming flights to KCI were delayed by an average of 30 minutes, and 11 outgoing flights were delayed by an average of 61 minutes.

Information on flight delays is available online.

