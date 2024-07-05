CPKC rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota

CPKC rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday morning in a remote area of North Dakota northwest of Fargo.

Emergency officials say no one was hurt in Friday's derailment.

They also say the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal.

Twenty-nine cars of a CPKC train derailed around 3:45 a.m.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality's spill investigation program manager says the cars were carrying anhydrous ammonia, sulfur and methanol.

The ammonia was the biggest risk. But wind is carrying the smoke away from the nearby town of Bordulac, which has about 20 residents.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted on social media Friday afternoon that it is investigating the derailment.

