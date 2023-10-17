Craft fall sale empowering adults with KCK Prepare House

KANSAS CITY, Kan — A Kansas City Kansas Public Schools community- based organization is empowering adults with intellectual disabilities with an upcoming fall sale.

Prepare House is a transitional post secondary program for adults with intellectual needs between 18-21. The organization works on community based instruction. They take students to different job sites, working on job readiness, employment skills, as well as daily and independent living skills.

“I like crafting it's helps me calm down, focus on what I’m doing and get my mind where it’s supposed to be," said Anthony Clair, student at Prepare House.

The annual sale is a 20 year tradition at Prepare House, it's typically a Christmas craft sale, but this year Prepare House decided to include fall decor in the sale and expand it. Their goal is to raise $3,300.

"The students come up with the ideas and then they execute it, and that it's not just something you can run in a store," explained Jane Alft with Prepare House.

Students have been working for weeks on these projects assembling crafts that pay tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas Jaywalks and Kansas State to name a few, all while working together as a team.

"I want Kansas City to know this is an awesome learning experience for children with intellectual disabilities and that they have as much opportunity as everybody else," said Jae Tillman with Prepare House.

You can check out the items ahead of the sale by going to their Facebook page. The sale will take place October 18th& 19th at Prepare House located at 2207 Ruby Kansas City, Kan 66106 from 8:00am-2:00 p.m. On Oct 23rd the sale will move inside the KCKPS District Office at 2010 N. 59th Street Kansas City, Kansas 66104 from 9 a.m to 12 a.m.

Checks and cash are only being accepted.

