KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes are closed heading southbound on Interstate 635 past Interstate 29.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, a crash resulted in a tractor-trailer on its side.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Riverside responders were on the scene while deputies were on the way.

No injuries have been reported, per MSHP.

MSHP was unsure how long it would take to clear the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

