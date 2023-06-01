Crash closes eastbound Interstate 470 at U.S. 50 in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 at U.S. 50 Thursday morning in Lee's Summit.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's Kansas City office reports the crash around 9:20 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: ALL LANES on I-470 eastbound before U.S. Route 50 are closed due to an incident. Please use caution. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/pwiXPqakog — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 1, 2023

Information about the severity of any injuries wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

