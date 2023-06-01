Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes eastbound Interstate 470 at U.S. 50 in Lee's Summit

I470 Wreck June 1.png
KC SCOUT
I470 Wreck June 1.png
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 10:48:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 at U.S. 50 Thursday morning in Lee's Summit.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's Kansas City office reports the crash around 9:20 a.m.

Information about the severity of any injuries wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app