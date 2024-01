KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid westbound Interstate 70 near the stadiums in Kansas City, Missouri, following a crash Wednesday morning.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are closed past Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Video from KC Scout shows crews working to clear debris from the roadway.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police dispatcher said the injury crash was reported around 9:53 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—