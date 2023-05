KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Friday night injured 3 people, 1 critically, on Missouri 291 Highway in Liberty, Mo.'

Police said the accident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at North Cedar Avenue.

No word on what caused the crash.

The northbound lanes of Missouri 291 Highway were closed as of 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

