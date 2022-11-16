Crash into electrical pole leads to power outage in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car crash into a power pole left more than 1,000 electric customers without power Wednesday afternoon in Platte County.

According to the Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative, a car struck one of the cooperative's electrical poles just before 4 p.m. near North Farley and Humphrey.

A utility spokesperson said customers served by the Farley substation lost power as a result of the incident.

The spokesperson didn't immediately know when power would be restored.

The power outage affected approximately 1,200 customers.

To get updates on the power, you can check the cooperative's outage map that gives live updates to our members.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

