KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The collision of three tractor trailers Tuesday evening snarled the commute on Interstate 70 in Independence.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 470.

All lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down and westbound traffic was diverted to northbound I-470.

Crews worked to clear the crash scene and all lanes of I-70 were back open around 8 p.m.

