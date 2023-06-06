Crash involving loaded cattle trailer delays I-70 traffic on bridge over Missouri River near Columbia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor trailers and multiple other vehicles snarled traffic on Interstate 70 at the Rocheport Bridge just outside of Columbia, Missouri.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported, but the impact of the crash caused a white pick up truck to get stuck on the side of the bridge.

MSHP said one of the tractor trailers was loaded with cattle.

No word on if any of the drivers or cattle were injured, or the cause of the crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated the roadway would be closed through roughly 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was being diverted to exit 121.

