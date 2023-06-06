Watch Now
Crash involving loaded cattle trailer delays I-70 traffic on bridge over Missouri River near Columbia

Boone County, Missouri, Fire Protection District
A crash on the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, Missouri on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 15:21:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor trailers and multiple other vehicles snarled traffic on Interstate 70 at the Rocheport Bridge just outside of Columbia, Missouri.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported, but the impact of the crash caused a white pick up truck to get stuck on the side of the bridge.

MSHP said one of the tractor trailers was loaded with cattle.

No word on if any of the drivers or cattle were injured, or the cause of the crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated the roadway would be closed through roughly 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was being diverted to exit 121.


