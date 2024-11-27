Crash involving loaded livestock hauler delays NB I-635 at I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | Police on the scene have completely closed NB I-635 as well as the ramps from east and westbound I-70 to NB I-635.

A police spokesperson said all pigs remained contained within the trailer.

The semi was headed eastbound on I-70 when it crashed. It was going from Basehor to Iowa.

A police spokesperson says it will take several hours to off-load the pigs and determine if any perished in the crash.

No humans were injured.

ORIGINAL REPORT, 10:30 a.m. | A crash involving a loaded livestock trailer delayed traffic Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 635 north of Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

A Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher said the trailer was hauling pigs. The extent of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Video from KC Scout showed the trailer on its side blocking the three right lanes of NB I-635.

This is a developing story and will be updated.