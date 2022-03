KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of I-470 at Strother Road are closed due to a crash involving a semi and a car.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and Lee's Summit Police were called to the southbound lanes of I-470 about 2:00 a.m.

The Lee's Summit Police Department says the crash involves a wrong way driver.

We know at least one person was injured, but the extent of those injuries are not known.

We have a crew on the scene to learn more.