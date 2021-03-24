Menu

Crash kills driver, injures 3 others Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high-speed crash Tuesday night killed one man and injured three women in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Chevrolet Impala was speeding south about 7:20 p.m. on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Vineyard Drive, police said.

The driver lost control of the car, and it slammed into a tree.

The driver, a male, died at the scene.

Police told 41 Action News three women in the car were injured, but are in stable condition at hospitals.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

