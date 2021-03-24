Crash kills driver, injures 3 others Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high-speed crash Tuesday night killed one man and injured three women in Kansas City, Missouri.
A Chevrolet Impala was speeding south about 7:20 p.m. on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Vineyard Drive, police said.
The driver lost control of the car, and it slammed into a tree.
The driver, a male, died at the scene.
Police told 41 Action News three women in the car were injured, but are in stable condition at hospitals.
The crash is under investigation.
