Crash kills man from Kearney, Missouri

Posted at 6:57 AM, May 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kearney, Missouri, man is dead after a crash in southern Missouri.

It happened Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Dallas County, on highway 64 half a mile west of Bennett Springs, Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Robert C. Pence died when a vehicle in front of him heading eastbound slowed to make a right turn, then his vehicle began to slide, overturned and ejected him into the westbound lanes where he was struck by another vehicle heading westbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

