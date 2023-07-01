Watch Now
Attempted U-turn on Kansas 7 Highway leads to crash, injures 2

Charlie Keegan
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 11:42:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash on Kansas 7 Highway left two people injured Friday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a 2014 Chevy Silverado was driving on southbound K-7 in a construction zone, before attempting a U-turn to northbound K-7.

An 18-year-old male driver of a 2001 Honda Accord, who was also traveling south on K-7, struck the Silverado while the U-turn was being completed.

The driver of the Honda, of Leavenworth, suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 49-year-old female driver of the Chevy, also of Leavenworth, was taken to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

