Crash on northbound US 69 Highway at Blue Valley Parkway snarls traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash on northbound U.S. 69 Highway at Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park injured one woman and one child and snarled traffic on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. and involved a dump truck. One person was seriously injured and the other suffered injuries not considered serious.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the highway while emergency crews processed the scene. The highway is expected to reopen soon.

There is currently no word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

