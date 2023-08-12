Crash shuts down Interstate 35 southbound Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 southbound is closed from 119th Street to Santa Fe Street in Olathe Saturday morning due to a crash.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m., according to KC Scout.

The Kansas Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 News that troopers are responding to a crash in the area.

The Olathe Fire Department responded to the scene on a C1 emergency medical services call.

There is no word on when the interstate will reopen.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

KHP is investigating the crash. This story will be updated as additional information is available.