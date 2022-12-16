Crash shuts down Linwood and Prospect for short time overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.

Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m.

Police say they had spotted a driver leaving a gas station in the area at a high rate of speed and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle didn't stop.

They didn't pursue any further, and a short time later the same car was involved in a crash at Linwood and Prospect.

Everyone involved in the crash is stable. There were no serious injuries.

The area was closed as police investigated.