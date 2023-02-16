KCI airport runways back open; slick conditions reported Thursday morning on area roads

UPDATE 7:45 A.M. - KCI is back open.

Snow and ice in the northern parts of the Kansas City area have led to the closure of the runways at Kansas City International Airport.

Further south, icy conditions have caused slick conditions on area interstates.

MCI Airport airfield closed because of ice contamination on the runways. Crews have been fighting all night long but had to close for safety. Expect reopening in 45-60 minutes. Check airline websites for latest flight info. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) February 16, 2023

Officials say they expect the runway to be closed about an hour.

Falling precipitation and freezing temperatures are making the morning commute hazardous.

Multiple crashes are starting to pile up - especially in the northland early Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., southbound Interstate 635 at Horizons Parkway in Riverside was shut down due to a crash.

A short distance away a semi was sideways on I-635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

At 6:45 a.m., the Overland Park Police Department initiated their walk-in accident protocols.

No serious injuries have yet been reported, but motorists are encouraged to slow down and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

