Create a gingerbread house to raise money for real houses

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s third annual “ Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays ” event is now accepting registrants.

The nonprofit is asking professional chefs, families, coworkers and individuals to build a gingerbread house before Dec. 8. All the houses will then be displayed at Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Missouri, from Dec. 9-24.

During that period, the public will use dollars to vote for the best gingerbread house. One vote costs $1. The house that raises the most money in votes is awarded a prize.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity hopes to raise $30,000, about 10% more than last year. The agency is a chapter of the nationwide Habitat for Humanity charity dedicated to working in the parts of Jackson County, Missouri, outside Kansas City’s limits.

The money raised will be used to build new homes and offer programming to new homeowners.

“People are like, ‘Oh, building gingerbread houses, I don’t bake, I don’t do this.’ Think about it more like how you’re going to help other people — you’re building a home this way and you're building funds that will help us to actually build a home,” explained Angie Judy, a board member and chair of the fundraiser.

Judy and her 5-year-old son Jack built a Chiefs-themed gingerbread house for this year’s fundraiser.

