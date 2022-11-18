Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Create a gingerbread house to raise money for real houses

independence gingerbread house.JPG
Charlie Keegan
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s third annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” fundraiser is now accepting registrants. Deadline to create gingerbread house is December 8.
independence gingerbread house.JPG
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 06:00:41-05

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s third annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” event is now accepting registrants.

The nonprofit is asking professional chefs, families, coworkers and individuals to build a gingerbread house before Dec. 8. All the houses will then be displayed at Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Missouri, from Dec. 9-24.

During that period, the public will use dollars to vote for the best gingerbread house. One vote costs $1. The house that raises the most money in votes is awarded a prize.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity hopes to raise $30,000, about 10% more than last year. The agency is a chapter of the nationwide Habitat for Humanity charity dedicated to working in the parts of Jackson County, Missouri, outside Kansas City’s limits.

The money raised will be used to build new homes and offer programming to new homeowners.

“People are like, ‘Oh, building gingerbread houses, I don’t bake, I don’t do this.’ Think about it more like how you’re going to help other people — you’re building a home this way and you're building funds that will help us to actually build a home,” explained Angie Judy, a board member and chair of the fundraiser.

Judy and her 5-year-old son Jack built a Chiefs-themed gingerbread house for this year’s fundraiser.

independence gingerbread house.JPG
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s third annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” fundraiser is now accepting registrants. Deadline to create gingerbread house is December 8.

To register your creation, visit the fundraiser’s website. Use promo code “KSHB” to waive registration fees.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock