Creator of 'Bel-Air' to flip switch at Kansas City, Missouri, mayor's Christmas tree ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morgan Cooper — a Kansas City-area native and creator of "Bel-Air," a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot — has been elected to flip the switch at the 2022 Kansas City, Missouri, mayor's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Cooper grabbed the attention of legendary actor Will Smith after creating a reboot concept in 2019.

Since then, Cooper's been awarded two seasons of the show on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Just one day after the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony , Cooper will illuminate the tree Friday at Crown Center.

The lighting ceremony kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the flip to be switched at 6:20 p.m.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 News

