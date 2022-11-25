Creator of 'Bel-Air' to flip switch at Kansas City, Missouri, mayor's Christmas tree ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morgan Cooper — a Kansas City-area native and creator of "Bel-Air," a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot — has been elected to flip the switch at the 2022 Kansas City, Missouri, mayor's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Cooper grabbed the attention of legendary actor Will Smith after creating a reboot concept in 2019.
Since then, Cooper's been awarded two seasons of the show on NBC's streaming service Peacock.
Just one day after the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, Cooper will illuminate the tree Friday at Crown Center.
The lighting ceremony kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the flip to be switched at 6:20 p.m.
