Crew from USS Kansas City to raise flag at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crew members from the USS Kansas City will be at Union Station Thursday to help raise the flag outside the Kansas City landmark.

The flag raising is part of the resumption of the tradition of Navy Week , which was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

The crew from the USS Kansas City will raise the flag, which has flown on the ship, at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Additional events include a 5:45 p.m. free performance by the Navy Band Great Lakes.

At 6:30 p.m., a large, hand-crafted model of the USS Kansas City will be unveiled. The model will remain on public display in the Union Station Grand Hall.

The ship, which was commissioned in June 2020, and her crew are based in San Diego.