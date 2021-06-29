Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crew from USS Kansas City to raise flag at Union Station

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy U.S. Navy
FILE: One year ago today, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) was commissioned in San Diego, California. Due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Navy cancelled the traditional public commissioning ceremony and commissioned Kansas City administratively via naval message.<br/><br/>Kansas City is the 11th of the Independence-variant to join the fleet and second ship to be named for Kansas City. The name Kansas City was assigned to a heavy cruiser during World War II. However, construction was canceled after one month due to the end of the war.
USS Kansas City.jpeg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 12:09:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crew members from the USS Kansas City will be at Union Station Thursday to help raise the flag outside the Kansas City landmark.

The flag raising is part of the resumption of the tradition of Navy Week, which was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

The crew from the USS Kansas City will raise the flag, which has flown on the ship, at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Additional events include a 5:45 p.m. free performance by the Navy Band Great Lakes.

At 6:30 p.m., a large, hand-crafted model of the USS Kansas City will be unveiled. The model will remain on public display in the Union Station Grand Hall.

The ship, which was commissioned in June 2020, and her crew are based in San Diego.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!