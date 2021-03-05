Crews battle fire at First Baptist Church of Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE 7:13 p.m.| According to a 41 Action News crew on the scene, the fire fighters are continuing to battle the fire.

Fire fighters continue to battle a large fire at an old church in Mission. Flames continue to shoot out of the auxiliary part of the First Baptist Church of Mission. Neighbors and church goers are watching in shock. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/WN6Fu9mZ27 — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 5, 2021

Flames had died down for a while but later appeared again from the church.

Flames now visible again as crew fight a fire at the First Baptist Church in Mission, KS. Located at 57th and Outlook. pic.twitter.com/SAYILT6GUR — Mark Kachelmeier (@KSHB_Photo) March 5, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY | Crews battled flames at First Baptist Church of Mission, located at 5641 Outlook St. in Mission, Kansas.

Happening right now in Mission, KS. A church in flames. Crews working hard to put it out. pic.twitter.com/pvXZ6oijhu — Mark Kachelmeier (@KSHB_Photo) March 5, 2021

Reports of the fire came in shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The accessory building of The First Baptist Church in Mission is on fire. pic.twitter.com/29JnoZTKDW — Sam Hartle (@Sam_Hartle) March 5, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it was unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

—

This is a developing story and will be updated.