Crews battle fire at First Baptist Church of Mission

Crews battle flames at First Baptist Church of Mission in Mission, Kansas, on March 4, 2021.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 20:17:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE 7:13 p.m.| According to a 41 Action News crew on the scene, the fire fighters are continuing to battle the fire.

Flames had died down for a while but later appeared again from the church.

ORIGINAL STORY | Crews battled flames at First Baptist Church of Mission, located at 5641 Outlook St. in Mission, Kansas.

Reports of the fire came in shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it was unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

