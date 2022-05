KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire fighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a fire at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Thursday evening.

According to KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer, crews were battling the fire in the basement. The call to the fire first came in at around 8:40 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire to start.

No one was in the church or injured.

The church is located at 3350 Hardesty Avenue.

This is a developing story and will updated.