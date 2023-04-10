Crews battle house fire in south Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in south Overland Park early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Hayes Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Fire was reported in the attic of the home, and all occupants escaped without injury.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze, targeting the attic of the home using an aerial attack. Crews say the attic is large with empty spots where the fire is living.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

