Crews battle house fire in south Overland Park

Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 4:52 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 06:31:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in south Overland Park early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Hayes Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Fire was reported in the attic of the home, and all occupants escaped without injury.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze, targeting the attic of the home using an aerial attack. Crews say the attic is large with empty spots where the fire is living.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KSHB 41 News has a crew on the scene, and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

