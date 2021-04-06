Watch
Crews battle Overland Park apartment fire Tuesday

Dan Cohen/KSHB
The Overland Park Fire Department battles a blaze at an apartment complex near West 81st Street and Switzer Street around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 09:43:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park fire crews were called to the Aspen Lodge Apartment complex just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The complex, at 10217 West 81st Terrace, is just east of West 81st Street and Switzer Street.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Six apartment units were affected by the fire.

Officials said there were reports of a "loud bang" when the fire was called in.

