Crews battle Overland Park apartment fire Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park fire crews were called to the Aspen Lodge Apartment complex just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The complex, at 10217 West 81st Terrace, is just east of West 81st Street and Switzer Street.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Update from OPFD: no injuries from this fire at 81st and Switzer. Could see smoke from I-35. Here’s a look at the back of this unit. They’re still working it. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/lfCviHHyiN — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) April 6, 2021

Six apartment units were affected by the fire.

Officials said there were reports of a "loud bang" when the fire was called in.