Crews discuss cleanup process after Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City, Missouri, crews planned to deal with winter weather storms Wednesday night but first had to strategize a massive cleanup process of multiple city blocks.

The cleanup kept them working hard hours after the parade.

They found the confetti still glittered under their street sweeper lights.

"The cleanup has actively started,” said Michael Shaw, KCMO Director of Public Works.

From a crowd this size, they knew what was left behind would be challenging to pick up.

"It’s the least we can do for a Super Bowl victory,” Shaw said.

For blocks, streets and sidewalks were littered with trash.

Hundreds of employees from the parks and recreation department, public works, water department and solid waste crews worked on not only the clean up but also set up safety precautions and barriers.

Shaw said they learned from the Kansas City Royals World Series parade and the last Super Bowl parade that the cleanup would be a team effort.

"We are veterans at this now,” Shaw said.

Dozens of backpack blowers and street sweepers worked together to clean it up.

.

"This is the type of work we like to do, we like to have this type of fun," Shaw said. "It's a challenge for us, no doubt. It doesn't happen all the time, so we're up for the challenge."

—