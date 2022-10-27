Crews disinfecting Clearwater Creek Elementary in Olathe after illness forces closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Custodial crews are doing a deep clean at Clearwater Creek Elementary, a day after officials announced the building would be closed due 25% of students and staff being out with illness .

On Wednesday, Principal Nate Kremer said that more than 150 students and staff were absent.

In a letter to families, Kremer said custodial crews are disinfecting the building, including common touch points.

In addition, the school's HVAC system will be adjusted to provide more outside/fresh air an additional air changes to spaces in the building.

Kremer said the school will reopen on Monday, Oct. 31.

—

