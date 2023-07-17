Crews make 'significant' progress to KC Streetcar repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC reported Sunday evening that "significant" progress has been made to the KC Streetcar rail on the Main Street bridge over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

An update on when streetcar service will resume is set to come later this week.

RideKC estimated repairs, which began July 6, would take two to three weeks to complete, reliant on weather.

On July 4, high temperatures likely caused the rail to expand, and materials meant to hold the rail in place failed, per RideKC.

Courtesy @downtownkc The KC Streetcar service is suspended July 4 and 5 due to rail damage.

Over the weekend, July 15-16, crews were at work setting and grouting all four rails across the bridge. Three of the four rails were welded, and work on two track drains on the north end of the bridge began.

Workers will now focus on welding the fourth rail, completing concrete work and installing rebar. However, storms could slow down the repair process.

The rail failure has led to new rail designs for the KC Streetcar Main Street and Riverfront expansions, including strengthening the track slab meant to hold the rail in place with rebar and using a thicker slab and more durable cement mix.

The Main Street MAX bus service remains re-routed to the streetcar line from Grand Boulevard to Main Street as a form of transportation until the streetcar is back up and running.

Additional information on where the bus service will stop and the streetcar repair process is available online.