Crews pull man's body from Kansas River Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews pulled a body from the Kansas River on Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

A driver was traveling across the Kansas Avenue Bridge near Kansas Avenue and south 26th Street.

The driver called police and told them he noticed what might be body in the river, according to Nancy Chartrand, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokeswoman.

Emergency crews later confirmed the body was in the river and launched a recovery boat form Kaw Point Park.

Chartrand confirmed it was a man, but could not immediately provide an identification.

The cause of the man's death was under investigation.

