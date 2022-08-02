Crews removed badly damaged mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, workers removed a mobile home Tuesday wrecked by vandals and illegally dumped under a bridge.

The unsightly remains were found Monday.

A news release from Jackson County Government states a non-resident third party bought the mobile home and hauled it away from what used to be Heart Mobile Village on U.S 40 Highway just off Interstate 70.

The mobile home park occupied the land for years.

County officials pledged their help to find those responsible for damage and the dumping of the mobile home.

“Illegal dumping is one of the most serious issues plaguing many neighborhoods throughout Jackson County,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said in a statement. “In less than 24 hours, our team was able to mobilize and abate this situation before more harm was done to the community. We stand ready and willing to provide any assistance that the City of Kansas City needs to ensure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

A new Jackson County Jail will be built on the site of the old mobile home park.

The county provided financial assistance to help the mobile home park residents find other places to live.

—