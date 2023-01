KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

The blaze occurred at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the house.

Whether anybody was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department for additional information.

This story will be updated as information is available.