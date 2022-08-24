Crews respond to small plane crash in rural Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews in Kansas City responded Wednesday morning to a crash involving a small single-engine plane north of the river.

Around 10:50 a.m., a small plane with two people on board reportedly crashed near 10940 NE 104th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The location is near the small Roosterville Airport, which itself is nearby to Liberty North High School.

One passenger has serious injuries, while another has minor injuries, the Clay County Sheriff's Office says.

The office says the plane took off and crashed shortly after.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

