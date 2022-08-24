Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to small plane crash in rural Kansas City

Kansas City Plane Crash
Courtesy Tristen Lang
Kansas City Plane Crash
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 13:24:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews in Kansas City responded Wednesday morning to a crash involving a small single-engine plane north of the river.

Around 10:50 a.m., a small plane with two people on board reportedly crashed near 10940 NE 104th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The location is near the small Roosterville Airport, which itself is nearby to Liberty North High School.

One passenger has serious injuries, while another has minor injuries, the Clay County Sheriff's Office says.

The office says the plane took off and crashed shortly after.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock