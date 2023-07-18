Crews restore power to nearly all customers left in the dark by Friday's storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power restoration crews working around the clock since Friday had electricity restored by Monday night to nearly all of Evergy's area customers.

Homeowners like Mary K Holdgraf had been waiting days for their power to come back on.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!" she cheered to a repairman as electricity came back to her home Monday afternoon.

Holdgraf described the power outage as the worst her neighborhood faced in years.

"It's the worst one that we feel, the worst one in hot weather," she said.

Restoration crews haven't stopped in three days.

Many of them staged from a large assembly point at Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park.

Those crews were responsible for the bulk of repair work. They repair all the major lines, transformers, and other components that make up the electric grid.

However, after a certain point on a property, repairs become the homeowner's responsibility.

That's where third-party contractors like Matt Sumler with Sumler Construction and Remodeling come in.

"The power company will control the line from the pole to the meter. The homeowner owns from the meter to the inside," he said.

The storms didn't stop at Evergy's power lines, ripping out many homeowner-owned cables, too.

It's why Sumler, and Evergy recommend maintaining the trees around your home's lines or it could cost you.

"If you have a dead tree, dead limbs, cut them down prior to and if they're hanging over the power lines, call us, let us cut them down before they'll fall on them," Sumler said.