Crews work to repair water main break in Merriam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are repairing a water main break in the 6100 block of Mastin, which is near Merriam Park Elementary.

Water One is on scene assessing the situation.

The road is open for now, but that could change once repair crews begin work.

Police tweeted that families with students who attend Merriam Park Elementary should check with the Shawnee Mission School District in case the school day is impacted.