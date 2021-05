KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting on Southwest Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Police initially were called to the area of Southwest Boulevard and Summit Street shortly after 5:00 a.m. on a shots fired call.

Investigators located numerous shell casings from .45 caliber, .40 caliber, and 9 mm weapons.

A male, suffering a gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.