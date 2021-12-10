Watch
Critical injury crash on I-35 Southbound and Paseo

I-35 Southbound and Paseo closed
Steve Silvestri
Posted at 3:26 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 04:26:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on southbound I-35 at Paseo.

The southbound lanes are currently closed as police investigate, and police do not know when they will reopen. Expect delays if you are going this way.

Four people were hurt in the crash.

Three went to the hospital right away and one later went to the hospital as well.

One person is in critical condition and others have serious injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as we learn it.

