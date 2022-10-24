Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to critical injury multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Monday morning

I-435 multi-vehicle crash
KC Scout
I-435 multi-vehicle crash
I-435 crash
Posted at 7:40 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 09:51:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash resulting in critical injuries caused a backup Monday morning on Interstate 435 Northbound past 350 Highway.

The incident was reported around 7:10 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area, with the four right-most lanes closed.

The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or how many individuals were injured.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock