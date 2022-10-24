Crews respond to critical injury multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash resulting in critical injuries caused a backup Monday morning on Interstate 435 Northbound past 350 Highway.

The incident was reported around 7:10 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area, with the four right-most lanes closed.

The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or how many individuals were injured.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.