Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crop art welcomes Taylor Swift to KC: 'She comes to town, it’s a big deal'

taylor crop art.jpeg
Precision Mazes
default
taylor crop art.jpeg
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 20:53:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lost in the labyrinth of … Kansas City, Precision Mazes is making sure Taylor Swift feels welcomed ahead of her The Eras Tour performances.

Rob Stouffer created the artwork and has been creating crop art for over 20 years.

About six weeks ago, his team was approached with a concept for the Taylor design.

After seven concepts and weighing the opinions of 50 friends and family, the final design was decided.

“Just recognizing the cultural phenomenon that Taylor Swift is. I mean, she comes to town, it’s a big deal,” Stouffer said.

Using a combination of art and science, Stouffer and his team brought the vision to life.

“So we just kind of thought this would be the quintessential or epitome of a, ‘Welcome to the Midwest’ as Kansas City welcomes Taylor Swift to the area,” he said.

Taylor Swift performs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app