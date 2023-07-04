Crop art welcomes Taylor Swift to KC: 'She comes to town, it’s a big deal'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lost in the labyrinth of … Kansas City, Precision Mazes is making sure Taylor Swift feels welcomed ahead of her The Eras Tour performances.

Rob Stouffer created the artwork and has been creating crop art for over 20 years.

About six weeks ago, his team was approached with a concept for the Taylor design.

After seven concepts and weighing the opinions of 50 friends and family, the final design was decided.

“Just recognizing the cultural phenomenon that Taylor Swift is. I mean, she comes to town, it’s a big deal,” Stouffer said.

Using a combination of art and science, Stouffer and his team brought the vision to life.

“So we just kind of thought this would be the quintessential or epitome of a, ‘Welcome to the Midwest’ as Kansas City welcomes Taylor Swift to the area,” he said.

Taylor Swift performs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday nights.

—