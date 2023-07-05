Crop-spraying helicopter crashes in DeKalb County, Missouri, about 80 miles north of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old helicopter pilot appears to have avoided serious injury after his helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon in rural northwest DeKalb County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash around 2:45 p.m. The crash site is about 80 miles north of Kansas City, Missouri.

Troopers say the pilot, who is from Sandis, Texas, was spraying crops at the time of the crash.

The pilot was transported to a nearby hospital with “moderate” injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

—