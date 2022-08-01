Crossing guard company hosts hiring fairs this week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — You can apply to become a crossing guard for schools in Johnson County, Kansas, during one of three hiring fairs happening this week.

All City Management Services (ACMS) provides crossing guards for several school districts in the Kansas City metropolitan area. It needs “hundreds” of crossing guards ahead of the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 11 in Kansas.

To fill vacant openings, ACMS will host hiring fairs this week.

Monday, Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its offices 8928 Nieman Road, Overland Park, Kansas

Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at its offices 8928 Nieman Road, Overland Park, Kansas

Thursday, Aug. 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Johnson County Library’s Blue Valley branch, 9000 W. 151st Street, Overland Park, Kansas

Crossing guards earn between $13 and $15 an hour. They typically work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon. They are off work any day school is closed. Crossing guards must be at least 18 years old and must pass a background check.

One ACMS area supervisor explained how important it is for a crossing guard to keep drivers and children attentive.

“They get excited about talking to their best friend, they’re not paying attention. It’s your job to pay attention and they can safely cross. It’s very important, that’s why we’re hired is to make sure they cross safely,” Yvonne Daniels explained.

For another crossing guard, Lin Swartz, the reward of the job comes from developing relationships with students and parents.

“When it was really cold I had a parent bring me hot chocolate. I had another one that her little girl had a birthday and she wanted to celebrate her birthday with me, she brought me a doughnut and some coffee,” Swartz explained.

If you cannot attend a hiring event this week, you can apply online or by calling 913-203-8350 or 1-800-540-9290.