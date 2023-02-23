Crossing guard struck outside elementary school in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday morning, a crossing guard was struck outside of Madison Elementary School in Gardner.

The Gardner Edgerton School District sent a letter to families communicating the crossing guard was hit around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Madison and Buckey.

“EMS responded to the scene and immediately began treatment. When they arrived, [the guard] was conscious and the crew covered him with a blanket to provide warmth,” the letter stated.

Since the incident, the district has not received an update on the guard’s condition.

“That is all we know at this time, but will continue to seek updates throughout the day,” per the district.

Any students seeking support are encouraged to reach out to counseling or administrative staff.

The district says there are no details of the driver to share at this time.

