Crossing guard struck Wednesday in Raytown School District 

Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crossing guard working in the Raytown School District was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a car.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson says officers were called around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of E. 51st Street and Sycamore Avenue on a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

The intersection is a few blocks north of Eastwood Hills Elementary School.

The crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t expected to be life-threatening.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the vehicle that struck the guard remained on the scene.


