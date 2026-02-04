Crossroads Arts District resident frustrated with ongoing crime and blight in the area

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

From property damage to illegal street racing, crime in the Crossroads Arts District has been an ongoing issue for residents.

Ryan Cox has lived in the district for five years at the Western Auto Lofts. He says vacant and blighted properties have become an eyesore and a nuisance.

"The area just doesn't feel safe, it doesn't feel welcoming, the sidewalks are crumbling," Cox said.

From a window in his loft, Cox says he has witnessed crime firsthand. While he understands some level of criminal activity can come with downtown living, he says he didn't sign up for what's happening now.

Cox pointed to a vacant building with boarded doors and windows across the street from his residence.

"This building has been being worked on for 15 years with no end in sight," Cox said. "This is a major tourist area. This is an area where people have condos and they've invested and bought property. And so for the city to just allow this kind of blight to continue has just been really frustrating."

The Kansas City Police Department said in an email to KSHB 41 News crime and violence solutions reporter La'Nita Brooks they haven't noticed a spike in crime in the area.

Mayor Quinton Lucas acknowledged the city has allocated significant resources to tackle crime in the Crossroads Arts District.

"We had street racing issues over the summer in Kansas City," Lucas said. "I know that was something that required additional officer time."

While Cox appreciates the city's efforts to address that problem, he's hoping they will provide more support to tamp down on crime.

"The city finally started cracking down on the drag racing and the ATV's; which has been very welcomed," said Cox. "But there's still a lot of vacant and blighted properties."

Cox hopes the city will consider implementing a vacant property tax to hold property owners accountable for maintaining their buildings.

