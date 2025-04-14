Crossroads Arts District stores create map to help combat loss of businesses

Blackbird Collection owner Amy Appleton said she wanted to take action as businesses closed in the Crossroads Arts District.

“So I thought, strength in numbers,” she said. “What if we unify the whole community?”

Appleton, in collaboration with a local designer and print shop, created a map of locally-owned Crossroads businesses. Shops plan to pass out the maps to visitors to encourage them to walk the neighborhood and shop local.

Lauren Leslie

“I think the reality now is that it’s just a really hard time. Lots of uncertainty,” said Verdant store manager Rebecca Schrag. “We just hope that people can keep coming out and supporting the businesses that they love because we do need their support.”

Just across the street from the Verdant flower shop, sits Oracle Natural Science.

Lauren Leslie | KSHB Alessandra Dzuba - Oracle Natural Science

Owner Alessandra Dzuba said she is staring down potentially steep tariffs that could impact her business.

“What’s going on right now is making it really hard for small businesses to succeed,” she said. “The only way to succeed now is to support each other.”

Appleton walked through the streets Friday in the Crossroads Arts District, passing out maps to her fellow business owners. She hopes community support can keep the remaining businesses thriving.

Lauren Leslie | KSHB Amy Appleton - Blackbird Collection

“I know for a fact most small businesses are on the brink of closing and I think with the tariffs coming, it’s going to be a real nail in the coffin for most of us,” she said. “It’s so important now more than ever to go out and support the good in the world. The people that buy intentional things, they support the right people and they treat their employees well.”

You can find the map inside shops in the Arts District, or posted on the Blackbird Collection Instagram.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.