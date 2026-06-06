KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The first Saturday at Overland Park's new Clock Tower Landing drew large crowds as shoppers packed the newly-opened farmers market pavilion in downtown.

Visitors filled the market shortly after it opened, exploring the expanded indoor and outdoor space while supporting local vendors. The opening marks a major milestone for the city after more than 18 months of construction on the new market facility.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez spoke with one of the vendors ahead of Saturday's opening, who said it was her first time selling at the market.

Crowds fill new Overland Park Farmers Market during first Saturday at Clock Tower Landing

"The facility is incredible — I hadn't seen it yet, and I'm so impressed with the new facility here. And just like really excited to be a part of the first day," said Scream Queens Founder Zoe Mays.

Clock Tower Landing includes a covered farmers market pavilion, additional seating areas, shade structures, expanded parking, accessibility improvements and updated public gathering spaces.

City leaders said the project is intended to be much more than a traditional farmers market. It is expected to serve as a community gathering space for events throughout the year, while providing a more comfortable experience for shoppers and vendors.

One of the biggest changes coming to the market is the addition of a winter season. Thanks to the new indoor/outdoor design, city officials plan to operate the farmers market year-round, expanding beyond its traditional schedule.

"You'd be surprised how much people want to buy ice cream in the winter — I think just like pretending it's not freezing outside and enjoying some ice cream," Mays said when asked about the opportunity to sell at the market during winter because of the indoor facility.

The new venue is also expected to play a role in the community's FIFA World Cup festivities this summer.

Overland Park plans to host World Cup watch parties at Clock Tower Landing, giving soccer fans a place to gather and watch matches as the Kansas City region welcomes visitors from around the world.

The farmers market operates from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

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