Crown Center Ice Terrace kicks off 2025-26 season with free skate

KANSAS CITY, MO — Crown Center’s beloved Ice Terrace opened early on Friday for its annual season. The opening comes with a tradition: morning free skate.

Not free as in freestyle, but free as in free family fun. Each year it brings out dozen of skaters, from school-aged children to groups who have had this tradition for 20 years. The free skate was from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Crown Center’s November through January hours are as follows:



Sunday through Thursday 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM.

Other seasonal hours can be found here.

Admission for anyone over the age of four is $10, with $6 skate rentals.