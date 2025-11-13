CSL food pantry adds extra day to meet growing demand after government shutdown

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The Community Services League has nearly doubled its food pantry operations as demand surges across Kansas City-area locations, with lines stretching for blocks at some sites.

The organization is adding a fourth operating day this week at its Noland Road location to help meet unprecedented need. The pantry typically operates three days per week but expanded service due to uncertainty around federal food assistance programs during the recent government shutdown.

President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday night that ended the 43-day federal government shutdown, the longest in American history.

The legislative package includes full funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through September, which serves more than 40 million Americans. The bill keeps most government operations funded at current levels through Jan. 30.

This doesn’t mean immediate relief, so CSL told me they still want to help in any way they can.

"The intent to kind of get us through the holiday, through Thanksgiving holiday, and then we are hopeful to see some improvement with the government shutdown SNAP benefits," said Mark Graber, Community Services League chief operating officer.

CSL staff report they have never seen this many people waiting for food assistance, prompting the decision to expand services during the critical holiday period.

The additional pantry day operates from 9 a.m. to noon at 404 North Noland Road in Independence. The extra service day is scheduled for Thursday, November 13 and Thursday, November 20.

