Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Curé of Ars teacher previously on leave no longer at school

Curé of Ars Parish in Leawood.png
Courtesy The Leaven
Curé of Ars Parish in Leawood
Curé of Ars Parish in Leawood.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher at Curé of Ars School in Leawood, placed on leave late last year, is no longer at the school, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said Friday.

The teacher, who has not been named, was placed on leave on in mid-December 2025 for “behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct.”

As part of the December announcement, the archdiocese said the teacher would remain on leave pending the outcome of any possible investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

A DCF spokesperson said at the time they could not release additional information or confirm they had launched an investigation “to protect the privacy of those who may be victims of abuse or neglect.”

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us